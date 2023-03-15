Apartments are getting bigger in Houston
Apartments in the Bayou City are getting bigger.
Why it matters: Apartment sizes are shrinking nationally, a reversal in the rental market that saw units get bigger during the early part of the work-from-home era.
By the numbers: The average size of newer Houston apartments is 923 square feet, 4.1% bigger than the 2022 national average of 887 square feet, per a new report from listing service RentCafe.
The big picture: Nationwide, newly built apartments shed 30 square feet on average compared to 2021, per the report.
- That decrease was fueled in part by more studios and one-bedroom apartments entering the market, researchers found, analyzing the 100 metro areas with the most high-density units.
Flashback: In 2020 and 2021, demand for more space resulted in larger unit configurations, RentCafe analyst Adina Dragos tells Axios.
- "Fast-forward to 2022, the demand for more apartments prompted developers to accommodate more units in their projects," Dragos says.
What we're watching: Apartments under construction, and whether Houston will start to follow the national trend of smaller footprints or if our apartments will continue to have higher square footage.
More Houston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.