Review: "Cowboy Bob" at the Alley Theatre

Rodeo season has spread into the arts with the Alley Theatre's production of "Cowboy Bob."

Driving the play: The musical follows two characters' journeys: one based on the true story of the infamous Cowboy Bob and the other of a waitress who served Cowboy Bob. Both characters, stuck in low-paying and unfulfilling jobs, have followed the rules for most of their lives but want more.

Peggy Jo (aka Cowboy Bob) dons a fake mustache, sunglasses and a 10-gallon hat and becomes a bank robber, while waitress Rena sees how many moral boundaries she feels comfortable crossing.

Details: This is the first time "Cowboy Bob" has seen the stage. It was created by Galveston-native Molly Beach Murphy and her friends, Jeanna Phillips and Annie Tippe, who all became enthralled by Cowboy Bob's legend.

If you go: The play runs through March 26. Tickets start at $26.

💭 My thought bubble: While I enjoyed the themes the musical tried to play with, "Cowboy Bob" crammed a lot in an hour and 45 minutes. Perhaps too much.

The show became more about Rena and the side characters than Cowboy Bob herself, which would be fine if it didn't feel too jumbled.

I also found the "Jeopardy" scene unnecessary and the depiction of Stan — Peggy Jo's friend and one of the only Black characters — to be flat and a caricature of how Black fat men are often portrayed in comedy. (The word "fat" is being used as a neutral descriptor.)

Yes, but: I watched the play during previews, so hopefully Stan's depiction has changed.

The bottom line: "Cowboy Bob" is festive and interesting but needs improvements if it's going to be produced again for a non-Texan audience that won't overlook its flaws for its local ties.