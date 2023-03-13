Your social calendar for spring break week

🎥 Check out the Houston Latino Film Festival in Midtown.

From Wednesday through Sunday, you can see films from emerging and established filmmakers. Tickets start at $14.

🥧 Take the kids to the Children's Museum for the Destination Celebration Spring Break Bash all week long.

The bash features lots of kid-friendly activities, including a shaving-cream pie fight on Pi Day (Tuesday). Tickets are $17.

🧶 Get your craft on at the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft tomorrow through Friday.

Crafting is designed for everyone ages 3 and up, and admission is free.

🎊 Celebrate Nowruz, the Persian new year, tomorrow through Friday at the Asia Society Texas Center in the Museum District.

Featuring arts and crafts and free admission to the society's new Summoning Memories: Art Beyond Chinese Traditions exhibition.

🚜 Play with construction equipment during Dig World TX's special spring break hours today, Thursday and Friday.