Feds greenlight $9.7B Houston highway expansion

The Interstate 45 expansion through the heart of Houston is finally moving forward.

Catch up quick: The North Houston Highway Improvement Project is a nearly $10 billion Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) project that will widen and reshape 17 miles of I-45 from Beltway 8 to south of downtown.

Near downtown, I-45 will be rerouted alongside Interstate 10 and U.S. 59.

Flashback: Two years ago, the Federal Highway Administration paused work on the project as it investigated potential civil rights violations associated with the planning and implementation of the $9.7 billion project, which would have mostly affected areas with predominantly Black and Hispanic residents.

Harris County and activists also separately sued TxDOT over the potential impact to the environment and surrounding neighborhoods.

Driving the news: TxDOT and the Federal Highway Administration signed a voluntary resolution agreement yesterday, ending the two-year pause and allowing planning work to resume immediately.

Details: TxDOT must take several steps in order to be compliant with the agreement, according to the Houston Chronicle, which include:

Reducing the footprint of the freeway

Building caps on portions of depressed highway that can be used for greenspace or other amenities

Adding $3 million toward public housing, for a total commitment of $30 million

Providing $1.5 million for parks and trails

Creating special detours near two Houston ISD schools during construction

What they're saying: "The North Houston Highway Improvement Project can now be the project Houston deserves it to be," Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a series of tweets. "It is a project that helps people and goods travel through the region while encouraging people to travel between our neighborhoods without impacting them. A project that can help knit back together our downtown and improve the air we all breathe."

The other side: Joetta Stevenson, president of Houston's Super Neighborhood 55, expressed skepticism to the Chronicle.

"They are doing what federal agencies do, using the term enforcement when historically we have seen no follow through," Stevenson said. "So far, I see no tangible changes that don't rely on TxDOT's good faith participation."

What we're watching: Construction is slated to begin in 2027.