Houston pollen counts are "extremely heavy"

While spring hasn't officially sprung yet, Houston's allergy sufferers are sneezing all over the place.

Driving the news: Pollen counts remain high across the Bayou City thanks to a warmer winter, according to doctors with Baylor College of Medicine.

Tree pollen has been categorized as "extremely heavy" all week by the Houston Health Department.

As of Thursday, weed pollen, grass pollen and mold spores were at medium levels.

Reality check: Living in Houston means living with allergies year-round.

Grasses pollinate in the spring, trees and weeds during the summer and fall, and mountain cedar during the winter, according to Baylor.

What they're saying: "As long as the weather stays unseasonably warm, regardless of the time of year, there will be allergens in the air," said Evan Li, a professor of immunology, allergy and rheumatology at Baylor.

The bottom line: Li suggests over-the-counter allergy medicines or nasal sprays to help with symptoms.