Houston pollen counts are "extremely heavy"
While spring hasn't officially sprung yet, Houston's allergy sufferers are sneezing all over the place.
Driving the news: Pollen counts remain high across the Bayou City thanks to a warmer winter, according to doctors with Baylor College of Medicine.
- Tree pollen has been categorized as "extremely heavy" all week by the Houston Health Department.
- As of Thursday, weed pollen, grass pollen and mold spores were at medium levels.
Reality check: Living in Houston means living with allergies year-round.
- Grasses pollinate in the spring, trees and weeds during the summer and fall, and mountain cedar during the winter, according to Baylor.
What they're saying: "As long as the weather stays unseasonably warm, regardless of the time of year, there will be allergens in the air," said Evan Li, a professor of immunology, allergy and rheumatology at Baylor.
The bottom line: Li suggests over-the-counter allergy medicines or nasal sprays to help with symptoms.
- Plus, try using a neti pot and consider masking when outdoors — a surgical-grade mask can block some of the larger pollen.
- If symptoms persist, talk to an allergist.
