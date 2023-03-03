Holi festivals celebrate spring across Houston

Wear a white shirt you're not attached to. Photo courtesy of Masala Radio

Get ready to splatter color on your white shirt. It's Holi time.

Driving the news: Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is Wednesday, and celebrations begin this weekend.

Context: Holi is the Hindu celebration of the start of spring and represents the triumph of good over evil.

It's one of the largest festivals in India, and Houston's large South Asian population gathers to throw copious amounts of powdered color at each other while dancing to music.

Here are some of the Holi events happening in Houston:

Houston Holi, hosted by Bollywood station Masala Radio, is advertised as the "largest Holi celebration in the U.S."

11am to 5pm Saturday at BH Ranch. Tickets are $15.

The 14th annual festival expects 12,000 to 15,000 attendees.

There will be local dance performances, Bollywood music, rides for kids, farm animals and dozens of street food vendors.

The Hindu Temple of The Woodlands will have a small religious procession followed by a 1K Holi Color Run, music and dancing.

11am to 3pm Saturday at the temple. Tickets can be bought at the door.

Holi Fest, hosted by spiritual nonprofit Jagadguru Kripaluji Yog or JKYog, will have a live concert, food vendors and a fashion show.

11am to 4pm March 12 at India House on West Bellfort Avenue. Tickets are $10.

The bottom line: Dance, have fun and don't be surprised if strangers shower you in colorful dye.