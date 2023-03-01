It's already bluebonnet season. Let the family photo sessions begin.

Driving the season: The warm weather we're experiencing in Houston is leading to bluebonnets blooming early this year.

Between the lines: Bluebonnets pop up even earlier near city centers because of the abundance of radiant heat from concrete, says Amy Medley, lead horticulturist at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin.

Zoom out: Peak bloom and the big show of blue fields in Central Texas is expected to be in mid-March. Typically, the majority of bluebonnets bloom in early April, Medley says.

Medley expects the peak blooms to last about a month.

What they're saying: "We're expecting a really nice show this year. If we keep warming up, [the bluebonnet season] could be shorter. If we kind of cool down and get colder nights, it could extend the season a little bit longer," Medley tells Axios.

Medley also notes the rain in the fall helped bluebonnets germinate.

Yes, but: Droughts during the spring and summer — like the one Houston experienced last year — can also be advantageous for bluebonnets. Medley said droughts can cause grasses to die back, opening up the soil for bluebonnets, which are beneficial since they fix, or add, nitrogen and enrich the soil for other plants.

Of note: Despite the widespread rumors, it's not illegal to pick bluebonnets, though Medley does not recommend it for the sake of pollinators and other viewers.

The big picture: Since 1934, TxDOT has adjusted its mowing schedule to encourage growth of bluebonnets and other wildflowers.

Every year, the Texas Department of Transportation buys and sows about 30,000 pounds of wildflower seed.

Separately, while our state flower gets a ton of attention, other native wildflowers — like the firewheel and pink evening primrose — contribute to the ecosystems and pollinators.

Plus, they're beautiful and bloom into June.

The bottom line: Enjoy the colorful fields and try not to trample over the wildflower.