Houston parents luck out on lower babysitter rates

Houston parents, rejoice. Babysitting rates have declined in the city, while climbing throughout the rest of the country.

Driving the news: Babysitting rates for one child fell 3% in Houston in 2022, according to survey results from caregiver-finding platform UrbanSitter provided to Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson.

It dropped even more — 17%— for two kids.

By the numbers: Last year's average babysitting rate on UrbanSitter in Houston was $17.84 an hour for one child and $18.77 for two.

In 2021, it was $18.39 for one child and $22.73 for two.

Zoom out: Nationally, babysitting rates for one child rose 9.7% to $22.68 an hour — a bit less than the 11% hike seen in 2021, but still outpacing inflation for the second year in a row.

That's a staggering 21% increase in just two years, according to UrbanSitter, which looked at booking data from 15,000 U.S. families.

Between the lines: A lot of the teachers, nurses and early childhood education specialists turned to caretaking during the pandemic and drove up the prices of babysitting because of their experience.

But in Houston, many have now left, which is likely why the average rate has decreased, UrbanSitter founder and CEO Lynn Perkins tells Axios Houston.

Perkins also notes that there are a lot of babysitters and caretakers in the Houston area, which means lower rates.

What they're saying: "[The decline] is probably a combination of a correction to the market, like where inflation just got a little out of control and growth of supply and then the reduction of teachers, daycare workers and nurses on the platform," Perkins said.

Of note: H-Town families also reported tipping and offering other benefits to sitters, such as transportation.

The big picture: Rates are up nationwide across all categories of care, from casual babysitting to full-time nannies to day cares (where it can be hard to even get on a waitlist).

Per a 2022 Care.com survey, 51% of U.S. parents were spending over 20% of their income on child care — far more than the 7% that the federal government deems "affordable."

Meanwhile, working parents increasingly expect more child care support from employers and the government, a recent KinderCare report found.