BikeTexas, the statewide lobby for cyclists, has a few priorities to improve safety and further legitimize e-bikes as legislators meet in Austin this year.

Why it matters: In 2022, Texas drivers killed 92 cyclists — one every four days.

Pedaling the news: Atop the list is passing the so-called Idaho stop (or Delaware yield), which would allow cyclists to treat stop signs as yield signs.

It's the law in several red states, including Idaho, Oklahoma and Arkansas, giving cyclists more flexibility when navigating intersections.

What they're saying: "Momentum is so important on bicycles," said Robin Stallings, executive director of BikeTexas. "Starting and stopping is really a lot harder, especially going up hills."

State of play: Stallings is hoping to find a group of bipartisan legislators to champion the legislation, but no bill has been filed yet.

Yes, but: A bill allowing e-bikes in state parks has been filed.

It's a small but final battleground for BikeTexas to legitimize e-bikes, following the passage of legislation to allow e-bikes anywhere bicycles are allowed, like sidewalks, off-street paths and streets.

The intrigue: BikeTexas did not include safe passing legislation on its agenda this year after years of dead ends.

Rep. Ray Lopez, a Democrat from San Antonio, filed legislation that would require drivers to give cyclists and pedestrians 3 feet of space when passing — increasing to 6 feet for drivers of commercial vehicles.

"There's no telling in a number of years the number of lives that will be saved," Lopez told Axios. "The numbers are there. Clearly, we have a high fatality rate in this environment. That impact is directly measured by lives being saved."

Flashback: In 2009, a similar bill passed the Republican-controlled House and Senate but was vetoed by then-Gov. Rick Perry.

Every session since, legislators have filed iterations of the bill that have failed to make their way to the governor's desk.

The bottom line: "​​I don't see it passing," Stallings said of Lopez' bill. "It might get out of committee. We haven't had the governor's support for that, ever."