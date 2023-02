😆 Enjoy a night with Adam Sandler as he performs his comedy and music at 7:30pm tonight at the Toyota Center.

Tickets start at $39.

ğŸŽ¹ Listen to pianist Alex Navarro at the Houston Public Library-Central's Houston in Harmony weekly event. Navarro, from Houston, has worked with Art Garfunkel, Queen Latifah and Carly Simon.

2pm to 3pm Tuesday. Free.

ğŸŽº Take your Valentine's date to jazz night. Singer and songwriter Raquel Cepeda will perform her seventh-consecutive Jazz on Valentine's concert at Match Houston.

8pm Tuesday. Tickets start at $45.

💗 Walk through Solstice at Discovery Green on Valentine's Day for a special fire show by Will Brandon of "America's Got Talent."

6-9pm. Photo opportunities will be by the light exhibit.

🍹 Drink up at an Alice in Wonderland immersive cocktail experience. During the 90-minute theatrical experience, you will be able to create two Wonderland cocktails, solve riddles and devour "Eat me" cookies.

Tickets are $47. The event starts Wednesday and runs through May.

🖼 View art from Cameroon during the Menil exhibition reception on Thursday for the "Art of the Cameroon Grassfields, A Living Heritage in Houston" show.

There will be refreshments and music from Analog Africa. The free event starts at 7pm.

📬 Want us to include an event in a future list? Send us an email.