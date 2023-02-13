😆 Enjoy a night with Adam Sandler as he performs his comedy and music at 7:30pm tonight at the Toyota Center.

Tickets start at $39.

🎹 Listen to pianist Alex Navarro at the Houston Public Library-Central's Houston in Harmony weekly event. Navarro, from Houston, has worked with Art Garfunkel, Queen Latifah and Carly Simon.

2pm to 3pm Tuesday. Free.

🎺 Take your Valentine's date to jazz night. Singer and songwriter Raquel Cepeda will perform her seventh-consecutive Jazz on Valentine's concert at Match Houston.

8pm Tuesday. Tickets start at $45.

💗 Walk through Solstice at Discovery Green on Valentine's Day for a special fire show by Will Brandon of "America's Got Talent."

6-9pm. Photo opportunities will be by the light exhibit.

🍹 Drink up at an Alice in Wonderland immersive cocktail experience. During the 90-minute theatrical experience, you will be able to create two Wonderland cocktails, solve riddles and devour "Eat me" cookies.

Tickets are $47. The event starts Wednesday and runs through May.

🖼 View art from Cameroon during the Menil exhibition reception on Thursday for the "Art of the Cameroon Grassfields, A Living Heritage in Houston" show.

There will be refreshments and music from Analog Africa. The free event starts at 7pm.

📬 Want us to include an event in a future list? Send us an email.