New year, new dates to lock into the calendar now. Here's what to look forward to in Houston in 2023.

1 big event: NCAA men's Final Four

Houston is the host city of the men's Final Four for the fourth time in history.

The intrigue: The UH Cougars (currently ranked third in the AP poll) are hoping to be the first hometown champs since the Kansas Jayhawks were the last team standing in the 1988 Final Four in Kansas City. However, we won't know which teams make it to the Final Four until March 27.

When: April 1–3

April 1–3 Where: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Details: Tickets and more information are here.

More events this year:

🚴 Feb. 26: Tour de Houston

🤠 Feb. 28–March 19: Rodeo Houston

🎨 March 24–26: Bayou City Art Festival

🎤 April 21–23: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

🎞 April 25–30: WorldFest Houston International Film Festival

🎭 May 31–July 2: "Wicked"

🎤 Sept. 23–24: Beyoncé: Renaissance World Tour

🎡 Sept. 29–Oct. 8: Fort Bend County Fair

🏰 Oct. 7–Nov. 26: Texas Renaissance Festival