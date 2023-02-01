Review: "Werther" at the Houston Grand Opera
The Houston Grand Opera has brought back "Werther" for the first time in over four decades.
Driving the opera: The tragic love story is about Werther instantly falling in love with angelic Charlotte, who is already betrothed to someone else.
- The obsessed and lovesick Werther is unable to imagine a life without Charlotte, and the opera shows his descent into depression and suicide.
If you go: The opera runs till Feb. 10, and tickets range from $20 to $210.
👋 Shafaq here! If it wasn't for the magnificent score and the compelling actors, I would have been bored.
- I understand why "Werther" has been performed only a handful of times across the country in the past decade.
- The opera depicted depression and suicide in a black-and-white way that lacked depth and downplayed the seriousness of the mental illness.
- It is essentially a sob story about a man whining about the unfairness of not getting the woman, and asks the audience to empathize with him.
Between the lines: "Werther" — which depicts the love interest Charlotte as a flat, 2D character who is left with unfair guilt and burden — fails to fit into this season's theme of female power.
Plus: Even with four acts and two intermissions, the plot lacked a strong exposition, which made me struggle to understand Werther's feelings.
The bottom line: I'd skip this production, unless you're a diehard tragic opera fan. But if you already have tickets, you'll at least be entertained by Jules Massenet's dazzling score.
