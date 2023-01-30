Sunnyside finally gets a new health, service center
After years of construction and a bit of drama, southeast Houston's Sunnyside neighborhood finally has a new health and multiservice center.
Driving the news: City officials on Saturday cut the ribbon on the new facility at 4410 Reed Road, which replaces the former aging health center less than a mile away.
Why it matters: The $26 million project will connect 22,000 people in Sunnyside — an underserved community with mostly Black residents — to health, dental and community services, like meal programs for seniors and classes on financial literacy.
- Nearly 4,500 people sought services at the old health center each month.
Details: The new, 57,000-square-foot facility, which is the first of its kind in Houston, will provide a clinic, tax services and behavioral health programs.
- It also has a fitness room, walking trail and community garden.
- It will cost roughly $2.5 million to operate annually.
Context: The old health center, located near the corner of Reed Road and Cullen Boulevard, was in a crumbling state of disrepair.
- Built in 1975, it was supposed to last only 30 years, according to the city.
Flashback: Residents uproared in 2018 when initial plans for the new center placed it near the former Sunnyside landfill and incineration plant.
- The city eventually pivoted to the new location on Reed Road.
The intrigue: Sunnyside resident and community organizer Travis McGee said the new location is an acceptable alternative and "still a win."
- "Now we have to watch to see what they do with the old location," McGee said. "Is it going to be something that benefits the community, or is it just going to be financial gain for someone else?"
- At the former landfill site, located along Bellfort Road just east of Texas 288, city leaders are planning to install the country's largest urban solar farm.
