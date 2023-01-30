Sunnyside finally gets a new health, service center

The rain held off Saturday enough for the city to cut the ribbon on Houston's first combined health and multiservice center in Sunnyside. Photo: Jay R. Jordan/Axios

After years of construction and a bit of drama, southeast Houston's Sunnyside neighborhood finally has a new health and multiservice center.

Driving the news: City officials on Saturday cut the ribbon on the new facility at 4410 Reed Road, which replaces the former aging health center less than a mile away.

Why it matters: The $26 million project will connect 22,000 people in Sunnyside — an underserved community with mostly Black residents — to health, dental and community services, like meal programs for seniors and classes on financial literacy.

Nearly 4,500 people sought services at the old health center each month.

Details: The new, 57,000-square-foot facility, which is the first of its kind in Houston, will provide a clinic, tax services and behavioral health programs.

It also has a fitness room, walking trail and community garden.

It will cost roughly $2.5 million to operate annually.

Context: The old health center, located near the corner of Reed Road and Cullen Boulevard, was in a crumbling state of disrepair.

Built in 1975, it was supposed to last only 30 years, according to the city.

Flashback: Residents uproared in 2018 when initial plans for the new center placed it near the former Sunnyside landfill and incineration plant.

The city eventually pivoted to the new location on Reed Road.

The intrigue: Sunnyside resident and community organizer Travis McGee said the new location is an acceptable alternative and "still a win."