Houston under severe weather threat Tuesday

Low-lying areas could flood with heavy rains that may be pushing through Houston today. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A bout of severe weather could be in store for Houston on Tuesday, so pack the umbrella.

Driving the news: A cold front pushing through the state could bring thunderstorms and other types of severe weather through the evening.

Threat level: The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center gives Houston a slight risk (a 2 on a scale of 5) for severe weather, with higher risks for communities generally south of Harris County.

The main threats are tornadoes and heavy rainfall, although there's potential for hail as well.

The storms will be quick-moving, meteorologists say, but localized heavy rainfall could flood streets and low-lying areas.

Houston will likely see 2 to 3 inches of rain, with higher amounts in some areas.

Details: Severe weather is expected to hit Houston between 9am and 7pm Tuesday, but keep an eye on things, especially from noon to 4pm when the front itself passes overhead.

After the storms, we'll see cooler weather and sunny skies through the rest of the week.

Last January, Houston saw a whopping 9.42 inches of rain, well above the normal 2 to 4 inches seen this time of year. This year, however, we've received only 1.69 inches of rain so far.

Looking ahead: Forecasters are eyeing another round of storms this weekend as southerly winds kick up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

"It should be fairly widespread showers and storms," said Tim Cady, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Houston. "The [weekend] system doesn't look as potent as the one we're dealing with [Tuesday]."

Rain should clear out by Monday, Cady said.

💭 Our thought bubble: Be sure to keep up with the National Weather Service and your go-to broadcaster for updates on when and where the storms will crop up.

Check out these social media accounts for warning-by-warning analysis of Tuesday's storms.

Dig deeper: The South is set up for more seasonal rainfall in the summer months, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Experts also predict a warmer year for much of Texas.

Yes, but: The total rainfall predicted between now and the end of April is still below average despite the threat of severe weather this week.