Tofu license plate rejected in Texas

Texans, if you're a tofu lover, you might have a tough time proclaiming it on your license plate.

Driving the news: The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles has rejected Houstonian Catie Cryar's pro-vegan "LVTOFU" license plate application, which Cryar says stands for "love tofu."

The DMV said it declined the plate "because it contains a common acronym for a vulgar term." Hint: Look at the last couple letters …

How it works: Texas drivers can pay $150 annually for customized license plates, but the DMV can reject them for a number of reasons, including if the message is vulgar, derogatory or indecent, directly or indirectly.

The DMV rejected about 5,000 personalized license plates in 2022, the Houston Chronicle reported.

What's happening: Cryar is a media relations manager at People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

Several members at the animal rights nonprofit submitted a license plate application for "LVTOFU" as part of their campaign to push veganism, Cryar tells Axios.

The license plate was approved in Maine, but DMV offices in Colorado, Florida, Tennessee and Virginia rejected the phrase, which as PETA puts it, "proclaim[s] the joy of soy."

What they're saying: "It's funny because they said it was because it's vulgar, and there's nothing vulgar about loving tofu and expressing passion for healthy, delicious vegan food, right?" Cryar says.

What's next: Cryar submitted an appeal stating that the license plate does not contain profanity and is "designed to inspire more people to try tofu."