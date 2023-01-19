The Houston Grand Opera's 2016 production of "The Marriage of Figaro." Photo: Lynn Lane/courtesy of the HGO

Put on your fancy clothes. It's time to laugh it up at the Houston Grand Opera's production of "The Marriage of Figaro."

Driving the opera: Mozart's "The Marriage of Figaro" is a comedic and exuberant rom-com following Figaro and Susanna, who are servants to the Count and Countess and are set to get married.

Yes, but: The Count is determined to be with Susanna.

What they're saying: "If opera is defined by the illumination of humanity through music, then there can be no greater opera than 'The Marriage of Figaro,'" Patrick Summers, HGO's artistic and musical director says in the playbill.

"Were I to be told today that I could conduct only one more opera before the world was to come to an end, I would unquestionably choose 'Figaro.'"

Of note: If you've watched "The Shawshank Redemption," "The King's Speech" or "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," you've already heard some of the show's iconic score.

If you go: The show runs through Jan 28. Tickets range from $20 to $210.

My thought bubble: I immediately fell in love with this opera. What's not to love? There's hot gossip, scandal, dramatic slaps, romance, suspense and so much comedic relief.

HGO's lively production of the show had the audience collectively gasping, laughing and sitting on the edges of their seats.

If you've never gone to the opera, this is a great first show.

Pro tip: Don't read the summary of the four acts. Just sit and watch as the plot unravels with a backdrop of a memorable musical composition.