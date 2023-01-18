Madonna brings Celebration tour to Houston

Madonna also stopped in Houston for 2012's MDNA Tour. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Get ready to strike a pose, Houston. Madonna is coming to H-Town.

Driving the news: The "Like a Virgin" star will belt out her greatest hits, celebrating 40 years of stardom on Sept. 13 at the Toyota Center.

The stop is part of the international Celebration tour, which was announced Tuesday in a star-studded (and slightly NSFW) video.

What they're saying: "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," the singer said in a statement to Billboard.

Flashback: Madonna's last Houston concert was at the Toyota Center in 2016 during the Rebel Heart Tour.

How to attend: Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday.