22 mins ago - News

Madonna brings Celebration tour to Houston

Jay R. Jordan
Singer Madonna, in a red and white cheerleader uniform, sings in Houston

Madonna also stopped in Houston for 2012's MDNA Tour. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Get ready to strike a pose, Houston. Madonna is coming to H-Town.

Driving the news: The "Like a Virgin" star will belt out her greatest hits, celebrating 40 years of stardom on Sept. 13 at the Toyota Center.

  • The stop is part of the international Celebration tour, which was announced Tuesday in a star-studded (and slightly NSFW) video.

What they're saying: "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," the singer said in a statement to Billboard.

Flashback: Madonna's last Houston concert was at the Toyota Center in 2016 during the Rebel Heart Tour.

How to attend: Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more