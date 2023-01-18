22 mins ago - News
Madonna brings Celebration tour to Houston
Get ready to strike a pose, Houston. Madonna is coming to H-Town.
Driving the news: The "Like a Virgin" star will belt out her greatest hits, celebrating 40 years of stardom on Sept. 13 at the Toyota Center.
- The stop is part of the international Celebration tour, which was announced Tuesday in a star-studded (and slightly NSFW) video.
What they're saying: "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," the singer said in a statement to Billboard.
Flashback: Madonna's last Houston concert was at the Toyota Center in 2016 during the Rebel Heart Tour.
How to attend: Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday.
