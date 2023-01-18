21 mins ago - News

How to cycle around when you don't have a bike

Jay R. Jordan
Axios Houston reporter Jay R. Jordan takes a selfie while riding a BCycle e-bike in downtown Houston

One of my favorite sights: A confluence of bike lanes. Photo: Jay R. Jordan/Axios

I finally have my bike back from the shop (once again, thanks, EaDo Bike Co.!), but I wanted to share what it was like using Houston BCycle in the interim.

By the numbers: Houstonians took 623,680 trips on a BCycle in 2020 and 2021, according to data published by the Kinder Institute for Urban Research.

  • The average ride in 2020 and 2021 was 76 minutes, an estimated 230 calories burned each trip.
  • The average trip was just under six miles.
  • The bikeshare estimates it reached more than 350,000 trips in 2022.

Pedaling the news: I rented an e-bike from BCycle to make a lunch meeting in my neighborhood this week.

My review: At $3.24 for a 30-minute ride, BCycle is a dream to use if you're in a pinch (like me), want to go on an adventure or are eager to try something new.

  • The ease of use made for a stress-free ride and is great even for beginners.

Yes, but: When you return the bike to a station, you really have to jam it in to make sure it's recognized by the system as being returned.

  • Otherwise, if you walk away, your bill will quickly rack up. Yes, I am speaking from experience.

If you ride: BCycle stations are scattered throughout the Inner Loop.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more