How to cycle around when you don't have a bike

I finally have my bike back from the shop (once again, thanks, EaDo Bike Co.!), but I wanted to share what it was like using Houston BCycle in the interim.

By the numbers: Houstonians took 623,680 trips on a BCycle in 2020 and 2021, according to data published by the Kinder Institute for Urban Research.

The average ride in 2020 and 2021 was 76 minutes, an estimated 230 calories burned each trip.

The average trip was just under six miles.

The bikeshare estimates it reached more than 350,000 trips in 2022.

Pedaling the news: I rented an e-bike from BCycle to make a lunch meeting in my neighborhood this week.

My review: At $3.24 for a 30-minute ride, BCycle is a dream to use if you're in a pinch (like me), want to go on an adventure or are eager to try something new.

The ease of use made for a stress-free ride and is great even for beginners.

Yes, but: When you return the bike to a station, you really have to jam it in to make sure it's recognized by the system as being returned.

Otherwise, if you walk away, your bill will quickly rack up. Yes, I am speaking from experience.

If you ride: BCycle stations are scattered throughout the Inner Loop.