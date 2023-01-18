How to cycle around when you don't have a bike
I finally have my bike back from the shop (once again, thanks, EaDo Bike Co.!), but I wanted to share what it was like using Houston BCycle in the interim.
By the numbers: Houstonians took 623,680 trips on a BCycle in 2020 and 2021, according to data published by the Kinder Institute for Urban Research.
- The average ride in 2020 and 2021 was 76 minutes, an estimated 230 calories burned each trip.
- The average trip was just under six miles.
- The bikeshare estimates it reached more than 350,000 trips in 2022.
Pedaling the news: I rented an e-bike from BCycle to make a lunch meeting in my neighborhood this week.
My review: At $3.24 for a 30-minute ride, BCycle is a dream to use if you're in a pinch (like me), want to go on an adventure or are eager to try something new.
- The ease of use made for a stress-free ride and is great even for beginners.
Yes, but: When you return the bike to a station, you really have to jam it in to make sure it's recognized by the system as being returned.
- Otherwise, if you walk away, your bill will quickly rack up. Yes, I am speaking from experience.
If you ride: BCycle stations are scattered throughout the Inner Loop.
