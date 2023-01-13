Meet Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Houston's "RuPaul" queen
Mistress Isabelle Brooks is already a standout queen after the "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 15 premiere last week.
Catch up quick: Brooks is making herstory as Houston's first drag queen on the reality TV show.
She's one of 16 queens competing for the winner title and $200,000 — the biggest cash prize in the show's history.
What we know about Brooks: She was born and raised in H-Town and started doing drag when she was 16 years old.
- She performs at JR's, South Beach and Hamburger Mary's.
- She calls her drag "big, beautiful and glamorous" and declares herself the "heavyweight champ" of the season.
Premiere recap: This season features several Instagram and TikTok queens, and off the bat, Brooks is one of the more experienced drag queens.
- She didn't win either the mini- or the maxi-challenge, but Brooks served Southern sass and her looks were stunning. She also did a great job in her performance of "Big Girl!"
What they're saying: "I know Mistress Isabelle is no joke. She is known in Houston for being that girl who will cut you down in a moment's notice," contestant Irene DuBois said in the episode.
- Other queens said Brooks embodies "down South drag" and have called her intimidating.
What's next: Episode 2 airs at 7pm tonight on MTV.
Of note: Brooks will be the host Friday night at South Beach nightclub, where Sasha Colby, a legendary queen from Los Angeles also competing this season, will perform.
Plus: Brooks is hosting free weekly watch parties every Friday at JR, where she will perform and offer insight into each episode.
