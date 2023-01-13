Meet Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Houston's "RuPaul" queen

Mistress Isabelle Brooks is already a standout queen after the "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 15 premiere last week.

Catch up quick: Brooks is making herstory as Houston's first drag queen on the reality TV show.

She's one of 16 queens competing for the winner title and $200,000 — the biggest cash prize in the show's history.

What we know about Brooks: She was born and raised in H-Town and started doing drag when she was 16 years old.

She performs at JR's, South Beach and Hamburger Mary's.

She calls her drag "big, beautiful and glamorous" and declares herself the "heavyweight champ" of the season.

Premiere recap: This season features several Instagram and TikTok queens, and off the bat, Brooks is one of the more experienced drag queens.

She didn't win either the mini- or the maxi-challenge, but Brooks served Southern sass and her looks were stunning. She also did a great job in her performance of "Big Girl!"

What they're saying: "I know Mistress Isabelle is no joke. She is known in Houston for being that girl who will cut you down in a moment's notice," contestant Irene DuBois said in the episode.

Other queens said Brooks embodies "down South drag" and have called her intimidating.

What's next: Episode 2 airs at 7pm tonight on MTV.

Of note: Brooks will be the host Friday night at South Beach nightclub, where Sasha Colby, a legendary queen from Los Angeles also competing this season, will perform.

Plus: Brooks is hosting free weekly watch parties every Friday at JR, where she will perform and offer insight into each episode.