Cheerleaders perform in the 28th annual MLK Grande Parade in 2022. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Houston's two parades for Martin Luther King Jr. Day will return Monday.

Catch up quick: Houston has had two parades for decades: the Original Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in downtown and the annual MLK Grande Parade in Midtown.

Both are established, annual parades that have become part of Houston's MLK Day celebration, despite all the back and forth on which one is considered the "premier" parade.

45th Original Martin Luther King Jr. Parade:

It's organized by the Black Heritage Society and supported by the city.

It begins at 10am at the intersection of Lamar and Smith streets and will be aired on KHOU.

Mayor Sylvester Turner will be grand marshal.

The parade will feature marching bands, dance teams, military and ROTC groups, first responders, city and county officials, and floats.

Plus: A festival at Hermann Park follows the parade with food trucks, live music and kid-friendly activities till 5pm.

29th annual MLK Grande Parade:

It's organized by the MLK Parade Foundation.

It kicks off at 10am at San Jacinto and Elgin streets in Midtown.

It will be televised on CW39 Houston.

Its honorees include rapper Trae tha Truth and mayoral candidate Amanda Edwards.

The parade will include several marching bands and floats.

Other events:

The Black Heritage Society is hosting a gala at Hilton Houston West-Katy on Saturday.

The $100 adult tickets include a cocktail hour, meal and live music by the Kashmere Reunion Stage Band.

On Sunday, BHS will have a $20 gospel concert starting at 4pm at the hotel.

The Rothko Chapel will present "Images & Words: Media's Influence on the Struggle for Civil Rights" in partnership with the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

Sunday at 3pm, a panel will discuss the media's role during the civil rights movement.

On Monday, the chapel will play King's speeches and sermons.

MLK Jr. Dream Catcher Bike Ride is a 20-mile bike ride along a route where King made stops during his last trip to Houston.

Check-in for the bike ride begins at 7am tomorrow. The ticket requires a pay-what-you-want donation.

The Children's Museum will have a reenactment of King's "I Have a Dream" speech, a peace march and other kid-friendly activities that honor MLK and his message of unity, justice and peace.

10am to 6pm Saturday. Tickets are $5.

Central Green Park at the LaCenterra in the Katy shopping center will have live performances by local students starting at noon Sunday.