No "Spare" copies of Harry's memoir at Houston's library

The hundreds of articles about Prince Harry's memoir have piqued my interest to read the tell-all.

And I'm not alone, judging by library hold lines.

Driving the interest: "Spare," which hit shelves Tuesday, climbed to the top spot on Amazon and Barnes & Noble in the U.S. and Britain following a "press frenzy" over juicy leaks and pre-publication interviews.

What's happening: 190 Houston Public Library patrons had already joined the queue for one of 25 copies of the print edition, as of Wednesday afternoon.

545 people were in the queue for 15 e-books and 658 people were waiting for one of 14 audiobooks, which Prince Harry narrates himself.

That's likely a several-months wait if people stay in line.

Pro tip: I have a library account with HPL, Fort Bend County Libraries, and Harris County Public Library, which helps me get in the shortest queue on Libby.

I credit my accounts for having magically snagged me a copy of the audiobook on Tuesday.

Alternatively, you can support an independent bookstore and buy a copy.

Brazos Bookstore had several copies available as of Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the bookstore said they try to remain stocked and order new copies daily with a high-demand book like "Spare."

Zoom out: Houston's not the only city hooked on the royal gossip.