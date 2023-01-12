No "Spare" copies of Harry's memoir at Houston's library
The hundreds of articles about Prince Harry's memoir have piqued my interest to read the tell-all.
- And I'm not alone, judging by library hold lines.
Driving the interest: "Spare," which hit shelves Tuesday, climbed to the top spot on Amazon and Barnes & Noble in the U.S. and Britain following a "press frenzy" over juicy leaks and pre-publication interviews.
What's happening: 190 Houston Public Library patrons had already joined the queue for one of 25 copies of the print edition, as of Wednesday afternoon.
- 545 people were in the queue for 15 e-books and 658 people were waiting for one of 14 audiobooks, which Prince Harry narrates himself.
- That's likely a several-months wait if people stay in line.
Pro tip: I have a library account with HPL, Fort Bend County Libraries, and Harris County Public Library, which helps me get in the shortest queue on Libby.
- I credit my accounts for having magically snagged me a copy of the audiobook on Tuesday.
Alternatively, you can support an independent bookstore and buy a copy.
- Brazos Bookstore had several copies available as of Wednesday afternoon.
- A spokesperson for the bookstore said they try to remain stocked and order new copies daily with a high-demand book like "Spare."
Zoom out: Houston's not the only city hooked on the royal gossip.
- Seattle Public Library has all 250 hard copies in use, 144 on order and 954 on hold.
- Denver Public Library has 46 digital copies, with 702 people on hold.
- San Francisco has 55 digital copies in use, with 529 people waiting.
- Boston has one digital copy, with 1,203 people waiting.
