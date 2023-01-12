2 hours ago - News

No "Spare" copies of Harry's memoir at Houston's library

Shafaq Patel
Photo of a stack of Prince Harry's new book

Prince Harry's memoir "Spare." Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The hundreds of articles about Prince Harry's memoir have piqued my interest to read the tell-all.

  • And I'm not alone, judging by library hold lines.

Driving the interest: "Spare," which hit shelves Tuesday, climbed to the top spot on Amazon and Barnes & Noble in the U.S. and Britain following a "press frenzy" over juicy leaks and pre-publication interviews.

What's happening: 190 Houston Public Library patrons had already joined the queue for one of 25 copies of the print edition, as of Wednesday afternoon.

  • 545 people were in the queue for 15 e-books and 658 people were waiting for one of 14 audiobooks, which Prince Harry narrates himself.
  • That's likely a several-months wait if people stay in line.

Pro tip: I have a library account with HPL, Fort Bend County Libraries, and Harris County Public Library, which helps me get in the shortest queue on Libby.

  • I credit my accounts for having magically snagged me a copy of the audiobook on Tuesday.

Alternatively, you can support an independent bookstore and buy a copy.

  • Brazos Bookstore had several copies available as of Wednesday afternoon.
  • A spokesperson for the bookstore said they try to remain stocked and order new copies daily with a high-demand book like "Spare."

Zoom out: Houston's not the only city hooked on the royal gossip.

  • Seattle Public Library has all 250 hard copies in use, 144 on order and 954 on hold.
  • Denver Public Library has 46 digital copies, with 702 people on hold.
  • San Francisco has 55 digital copies in use, with 529 people waiting.
  • Boston has one digital copy, with 1,203 people waiting.
