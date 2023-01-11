Meet Marvin Achi, Houston's star in "The Circle"
Alert! Houston, we have our own contestant to root for on Netflix's "The Circle."
Driving the news: Meet Marvin Achi, a H-Town chemical engineer competing on Season 5 of the popular social-media-inspired reality show.
Catch up quick: Contestants compete in a virtual popularity contest, vying to become the coolest of them all. Some contestants catfish as other people, but Achi has come into the game as himself (although he's posing as a fitness trainer instead of a chemical engineer).
💪 Here are five things to know about Achi:
- He is 28, was born in a small village in Nigeria, and loves to show off his abs.
- He has degrees in chemical engineering, chemistry and mathematics, MySA reports.
- He's a chemical engineer for Zindu Nutrition.
- He was originally cast on Season 24 of "Big Brother," but was recast before filming started.
- Without any spoilers, he's involved in some of this season's biggest drama.
What we're watching: The next four episodes of Season 5 drop today on Netflix.
