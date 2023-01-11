23 mins ago - News

Meet Marvin Achi, Houston's star in "The Circle"

Jay R. Jordan
The Circle contestant Marvin Achi poses shirtless for a promotional photo

Marvin Achi has abs. Lots of them. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Alert! Houston, we have our own contestant to root for on Netflix's "The Circle."

Driving the news: Meet Marvin Achi, a H-Town chemical engineer competing on Season 5 of the popular social-media-inspired reality show.

Catch up quick: Contestants compete in a virtual popularity contest, vying to become the coolest of them all. Some contestants catfish as other people, but Achi has come into the game as himself (although he's posing as a fitness trainer instead of a chemical engineer).

💪 Here are five things to know about Achi:

  • He is 28, was born in a small village in Nigeria, and loves to show off his abs.
  • He has degrees in chemical engineering, chemistry and mathematics, MySA reports.
  • He's a chemical engineer for Zindu Nutrition.
  • He was originally cast on Season 24 of "Big Brother," but was recast before filming started.
  • Without any spoilers, he's involved in some of this season's biggest drama.

What we're watching: The next four episodes of Season 5 drop today on Netflix.

