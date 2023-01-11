Meet Marvin Achi, Houston's star in "The Circle"

Marvin Achi has abs. Lots of them. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Alert! Houston, we have our own contestant to root for on Netflix's "The Circle."

Driving the news: Meet Marvin Achi, a H-Town chemical engineer competing on Season 5 of the popular social-media-inspired reality show.

Catch up quick: Contestants compete in a virtual popularity contest, vying to become the coolest of them all. Some contestants catfish as other people, but Achi has come into the game as himself (although he's posing as a fitness trainer instead of a chemical engineer).

💪 Here are five things to know about Achi:

He is 28, was born in a small village in Nigeria, and loves to show off his abs.

He has degrees in chemical engineering, chemistry and mathematics, MySA reports.

He's a chemical engineer for Zindu Nutrition.

He was originally cast on Season 24 of "Big Brother," but was recast before filming started.

Without any spoilers, he's involved in some of this season's biggest drama.

What we're watching: The next four episodes of Season 5 drop today on Netflix.