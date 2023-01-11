Your guide to Houston marathon weekend

Runners likely won't need as many layers at the start line this year. Photo: Lindsey Erdody/Axios

Race weekend is approaching, Houstonians.

Running the news: The 2023 Chevron Houston Marathon, the Aramco Houston Half Marathon and the We Are Houston 5K are Saturday and Sunday in downtown.

Why it matters: It's the city's largest single-day sporting event, with 33,000 participants among all three races and thousands of spectators.

👋 Editor Lindsey Erdody here with some tips for watching and running the race.

I ran the half marathon last year and set a personal record, despite the near-freezing temperatures.

I'm not mad at all that the forecast this year is showing much higher temps…

Tips for runners:

Don't try to get your packet right when the expo opens on Friday. I made this mistake along with a bunch of other people, and the line I stood in stretched through almost the entire floor of the convention center. Another runner went the next day and got in and out quickly.

Be prepared to walk a lot before the race. I felt like I zigzagged through all of downtown to get to my corral and then to get to the start line.

If you're not in the first starting corral, don't stand in the ridiculously long bathroom lines. Once you start shifting up, there are port-a-potties within the corrals and no lines, at least in my experience.

Showing off my medal after the 2022 half marathon. Photo courtesy of Lindsey Erdody

Tips for spectators, as suggested by my cheering section last year:

Track your runners on the marathon app.

Plan your route and cheering stops ahead of time. (You can find maps here and road closures here.)

Try to drive in one car to make parking easier.

Pro tip for everyone: Make brunch reservations for after the race. We went to Killen's of the Heights, and it was delightful.

The bottom line: Good luck to all runners — you trained for this and are ready — and to all the spectators — your support and dedication to get out of bed early, make entertaining signs and line the streets is very much appreciated.