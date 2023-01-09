What to know about Houston's contestant on "The Bachelor"

Get ready to hear all about Houstonian Greer Blitzer when the newest season of "The Bachelor" premieres on ABC on Jan. 23.

What's happening: She's one of 30 women on Zach Shallcross' season. You might remember him from Gabby and Rachel's season of "The Bachelorette."

Why it matters: We love Houston screen time.

What we know about Blitzer: She is a medical sales rep from Houston, according to her profile on the show's website.

She was born and raised in Houston but moved to New York City a couple years ago.

She graduated from the University of Mississippi.

She says she loves to shop at flea markets and can tell a lot about someone by their sushi order.

💭 My thought bubble: I've never watched "The Bachelor," but if a show has 27 seasons, it's about time I give it a shot.