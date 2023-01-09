47 mins ago - Things to Do

What to know about Houston's contestant on "The Bachelor"

Shafaq Patel
Photo of a woman with long brown hair wearing a green shirt.

Greer Blitzer. Photo: Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Get ready to hear all about Houstonian Greer Blitzer when the newest season of "The Bachelor" premieres on ABC on Jan. 23.

What's happening: She's one of 30 women on Zach Shallcross' season. You might remember him from Gabby and Rachel's season of "The Bachelorette."

Why it matters: We love Houston screen time.

What we know about Blitzer: She is a medical sales rep from Houston, according to her profile on the show's website.

  • She was born and raised in Houston but moved to New York City a couple years ago.
  • She graduated from the University of Mississippi.
  • She says she loves to shop at flea markets and can tell a lot about someone by their sushi order.

💭 My thought bubble: I've never watched "The Bachelor," but if a show has 27 seasons, it's about time I give it a shot.

  • Now, I have no choice but to make some popcorn, cheer for the 24-year-old to find love, and watch the drama unfold.
