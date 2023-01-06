33 mins ago - Things to Do

Houston Rodeo announces concert lineup for 2023

Jay R. Jordan
Brooks and Dunn celebrate after performing a song on stage

Brooks & Dunn will perform at the Houston Rodeo on March 1. Photo: Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images

The ropes, the reins, the joy and the pain — it's almost time for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Driving the news: The spectacle of nightly rodeo concerts draws thousands of music fans, from Norteño to country and hip hop.

  • This year's stellar lineup was announced late Thursday after the Houston Rodeo spent weeks teasing the acts.

The lineup: Parker McCollum will kick off the concert series Feb. 28. Here's the rest of the calendar:

What's next: Tickets go on sale Jan. 12.

