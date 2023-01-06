33 mins ago - Things to Do
Houston Rodeo announces concert lineup for 2023
The ropes, the reins, the joy and the pain — it's almost time for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Driving the news: The spectacle of nightly rodeo concerts draws thousands of music fans, from Norteño to country and hip hop.
- This year's stellar lineup was announced late Thursday after the Houston Rodeo spent weeks teasing the acts.
The lineup: Parker McCollum will kick off the concert series Feb. 28. Here's the rest of the calendar:
- March 1: Brooks & Dunn
- March 2: Lauren Daigle
- March 3: Bun B
- March 4: Walker Hayes
- March 5: Zac Brown Band
- March 6: Jason Aldean
- March 7: New Kids on the Block
- March 8: Jon Pardi
- March 9: Ashley McBryde
- March 10: The Chainsmokers
- March 11: Turnpike Troubadours
- March 12: La Fiera de Ojinaga
- March 13: Cody Jinks
- March 14: Machine Gun Kelly
- March 15: Kenny Chesney
- March 16: Chris Stapleton
- March 17: Cody Johnson
- March 18: Brad Paisley
- March 19: Luke Bryan
What's next: Tickets go on sale Jan. 12.
