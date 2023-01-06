Houston Rodeo announces concert lineup for 2023

Brooks & Dunn will perform at the Houston Rodeo on March 1. Photo: Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images

The ropes, the reins, the joy and the pain — it's almost time for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Driving the news: The spectacle of nightly rodeo concerts draws thousands of music fans, from Norteño to country and hip hop.

This year's stellar lineup was announced late Thursday after the Houston Rodeo spent weeks teasing the acts.

The lineup: Parker McCollum will kick off the concert series Feb. 28. Here's the rest of the calendar:

What's next: Tickets go on sale Jan. 12.