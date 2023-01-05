Five options for Dry January in Houston

If you're taking a break from booze but still want to imbibe, we've got you covered with mocktails from a handful of Houston bars and restaurants.

Why it matters: Nearly 18% of Texans reported excessive drinking in 2021, slightly higher than the national average, according to the latest data from the CDC.

Alcohol disturbs sleep, disrupts diets, and can contribute to anxiety and depression, according to Alcohol Change, a British organization that promotes Dry January.

Even moderate drinkers who binge alcohol are at a significantly higher risk of developing alcohol problems than those who drink the same amount overall but don't binge, according to a 2022 study from researchers at the University of Texas.

Where to go: Bludorn, at 807 Taft St. in Fourth Ward, features four mocktails, including the colorful Dove's Nest made with grapefruit, lime, Seedlip Garden, vanilla and chili.

Eunice, at 3737 Buffalo Speedway, typically offers signature cocktails but also features several alcohol-free options, including a paloma with Cut Above agave, grapefruit and grapefruit soda.

GJ Tavern, at 737 Preston St. in downtown, is a prime spot for drinks. This January, try The Noontime with cucumber, pistachio orgeat, lime and tonic.

Coltivare, at 3320 White Oak Dr. in the Heights, has mocktails available through January, including The Perfect Storm with Caleño Dark & Spicy, lime juice, simple syrup, ginger beer, Coca-Cola floater and lime.

Kin Dee, a Thai eatery at 1533 N. Shepherd Dr. in Rice Military, offers a handful of mocktails, including the Butterfly Tea Margarita with Lyre's NA Agave Blanco Spirit, Lyre's NA Orange Sec, lime juice, butterfly tea and lemongrass syrup.

