Cold weather ahead, but warm winters overall
It's finally getting a little cooler, but most of this month has had some of us turning on the fans and lowering the AC.
Driving the news: The warm weather is in line with long-term trends that show temperatures getting progressively warmer in Houston and across the world, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data analyzed by climate research group Climate Central.
- Houston's average temps for winter 2022, from last December to this February, were 3.9 degrees higher than they were in 1970.
Why it matters: Warmer winters may be welcomed by some frost-tender Houstonians, but the unseasonal temps can negatively affect our environment and our daily lives — with impacts like decreasing our water supply and creating conditions for more severe storms.
Zoom out: Winter temperatures have risen in 97% of the U.S. locations surveyed by Climate Central, with the average increasing 3.3 degrees since 1970.
Plus: The coldest days are significantly less cold. The lowest temperature logged in Houston each year has risen by about 8.6 degrees since 1970, Climate Central found.
What they're saying: "It's not uncommon to have a warm December, but to the extent that we've had such warm weather has been a little bit much," said Space City Weather meteorologist Matt Lanza.
The latest: Houston has entered a cold spell.
- The next few days won't be incredibly cold — the highs will be near the 60s and the lows near the 40s — but that is typical for December.
- "All those temperatures that you probably saw last week and the weeks before, I think we're really going to struggle to get anywhere close to that. We're definitely getting into the cooler months of the year so I would not count on it getting that warm again," said National Weather Service meteorologist Bradley Brokamp.
What we're watching: It might get much colder near Christmas. Lanza said Houston could get a light freeze and possibly dip to the low 20s.
- Yes, but: Freezing temperatures do not necessarily mean a repeat of Winter Storm Uri. It's normal for Houston to get freezing temperatures this time of year, Lanza said.
