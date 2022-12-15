2 hours ago - News

Cold weather ahead, but warm winters overall

Shafaq Patel
Data viz of a chart with rising temperatures.

Image courtesy of Climate Central

It's finally getting a little cooler, but most of this month has had some of us turning on the fans and lowering the AC.

Driving the news: The warm weather is in line with long-term trends that show temperatures getting progressively warmer in Houston and across the world, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data analyzed by climate research group Climate Central.

  • Houston's average temps for winter 2022, from last December to this February, were 3.9 degrees higher than they were in 1970.

Why it matters: Warmer winters may be welcomed by some frost-tender Houstonians, but the unseasonal temps can negatively affect our environment and our daily lives — with impacts like decreasing our water supply and creating conditions for more severe storms.

Zoom out: Winter temperatures have risen in 97% of the U.S. locations surveyed by Climate Central, with the average increasing 3.3 degrees since 1970.

Plus: The coldest days are significantly less cold. The lowest temperature logged in Houston each year has risen by about 8.6 degrees since 1970, Climate Central found.

What they're saying: "It's not uncommon to have a warm December, but to the extent that we've had such warm weather has been a little bit much," said Space City Weather meteorologist Matt Lanza.

The latest: Houston has entered a cold spell.

  • The next few days won't be incredibly cold — the highs will be near the 60s and the lows near the 40s — but that is typical for December.
  • "All those temperatures that you probably saw last week and the weeks before, I think we're really going to struggle to get anywhere close to that. We're definitely getting into the cooler months of the year so I would not count on it getting that warm again," said National Weather Service meteorologist Bradley Brokamp.

What we're watching: It might get much colder near Christmas. Lanza said Houston could get a light freeze and possibly dip to the low 20s.

  • Yes, but: Freezing temperatures do not necessarily mean a repeat of Winter Storm Uri. It's normal for Houston to get freezing temperatures this time of year, Lanza said.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more