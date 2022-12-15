It's finally getting a little cooler, but most of this month has had some of us turning on the fans and lowering the AC.

Driving the news: The warm weather is in line with long-term trends that show temperatures getting progressively warmer in Houston and across the world, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data analyzed by climate research group Climate Central.

Houston's average temps for winter 2022, from last December to this February, were 3.9 degrees higher than they were in 1970.

Why it matters: Warmer winters may be welcomed by some frost-tender Houstonians, but the unseasonal temps can negatively affect our environment and our daily lives — with impacts like decreasing our water supply and creating conditions for more severe storms.

Zoom out: Winter temperatures have risen in 97% of the U.S. locations surveyed by Climate Central, with the average increasing 3.3 degrees since 1970.

Plus: The coldest days are significantly less cold. The lowest temperature logged in Houston each year has risen by about 8.6 degrees since 1970, Climate Central found.

What they're saying: "It's not uncommon to have a warm December, but to the extent that we've had such warm weather has been a little bit much," said Space City Weather meteorologist Matt Lanza.

The latest: Houston has entered a cold spell.

The next few days won't be incredibly cold — the highs will be near the 60s and the lows near the 40s — but that is typical for December.

"All those temperatures that you probably saw last week and the weeks before, I think we're really going to struggle to get anywhere close to that. We're definitely getting into the cooler months of the year so I would not count on it getting that warm again," said National Weather Service meteorologist Bradley Brokamp.

What we're watching: It might get much colder near Christmas. Lanza said Houston could get a light freeze and possibly dip to the low 20s.