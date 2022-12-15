The Houston Dash will not renew the contract of coach and general manager James Clarkson, the club announced Wednesday.

The contract expires at the end of 2022.

Driving the news: The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and the NWSL Players Association released a 125-page investigative report Wednesday detailing rampant misconduct across several teams, including the Dash.

The report included accusations of Clarkson's emotional misconduct and insensitivity.

Catch up quick: Clarkson was suspended in April after initial findings from the NWSL and NWSLPA joint investigation team, but minimal details were released at that time.

What they're saying: "The Houston Dash commend the courage of the players and staff who participated in the Joint Investigation," the women's professional soccer team said in a statement.

"We apologize to players, present and former, who were subject to misconduct by James Clarkson and 2018 head coach Vera Pauw."

Details: The investigation — which included conducting interviews and reviewing relevant emails and messages — found that Clarkson "communicated with players in a manner that created anxiety and fear for multiple players."

Several of the 26 current and former players and staff members interviewed described Clarkson as "volatile, verbally abusive, and as not showing appropriate regard for players' wellbeing."

Some players reported that Clarkson targeted one or two players each year "for excessive and unjustified criticism" and that the conduct was "outside the bounds of appropriate coaching."

A majority of interviewees believed that Clarkson's mood was unpredictable.

In one incident described in the report, Clarkson suspected that players had been drinking the night before a game, so the next day, he reportedly was visibly angry and reprimanded the team in a manner that left multiple players feeling scared and attacked.

Of note: The investigation team wrote that Clarkson exhibited a lack of candor and that he "denied ever raising his voice at players or losing control of his emotions."

In a statement in April after he was suspended, Clarkson said he was "shocked" and denied the allegations.

Pauw "provided a written denial of what she suspected were the allegations against her," per the report.

Zoom out: The investigation, which looked into several teams, including the Portland Thorns and the Orlando Pride, found an underlying culture where players didn't feel empowered to report complaints and widespread misconduct directed at the players.

The misconduct included sexual misconduct, inappropriate relationships with players, the blurring of professional boundaries, racially insensitive remarks, inappropriate statements about players' weight and body types and other forms of emotional misconduct, and retaliation for reporting misconduct.

What we're watching: The Dash are in need of a new head coach for next season.