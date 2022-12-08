Houston enacts new rules for large concerts

Festivals like Summer Jam HTX, with headliners like Latto and Bun B, will now have to obtain special permits. Photo: Deziree Photography via Summer Jam HTX

Houston has a new set of rules for large concerts on private property.

Driving the news: Organizers of concerts and music festivals on private property will soon be mandated to obtain permits and create safety protocols to put on events with more than 500 people in attendance.

City Council approved the new rules — which go into effect in March — on Wednesday.

State of play: The city currently does not have control over large music events on private property.

Details: The scope of the ordinance pertains only to music events and excludes gatherings at churches, schools and venues already permitted to host large crowds, like concert halls.

Organizers must apply for the permit at least 60 days before the event.

Threat level: When unpermitted events take place across Houston, the city has no way of knowing what kinds of resources are needed, which can stretch public safety resources thin, according to Susan Christian, head of the Mayor's Office of Special Events.

What they're saying: "We're just leveling the playing field so we can know what's out there and ensure that they have proper security plans, medical plans, health permits," Christian told Axios. "If something does go wrong, we know what to expect because we will have already vetted the process and can properly respond instead of sending in the cavalry for a broken leg."

Flashback: The issue came to a head in June when Summer Jam HTX took place in a privately owned field off the South Freeway.

The daylong hip-hop festival drew more than 4,500 attendees and caused headaches for public safety officials, who didn't know it was happening until the week of the event.

The other side: Timothy Hudson, who founded the music festival, said the city tried to get organizers to postpone the event, but it went on anyway.

Hudson speculated that the festival, which did not have any apparent major problems, was targeted in part because of the Astroworld tragedy months earlier.

"If this was in 2018, people wouldn't have cared. But because of Astroworld, it was a big deal," Hudson said. "Different departments definitely made it harder for us to have the event. It changed things entirely. Our team really had to work harder to pull off the event. Ever since then, it's been all good."

Yes, but: Hudson supports the permits and said he has been forthcoming with the police and fire departments about the 2023 festival.