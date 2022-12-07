A guide to holiday fun in Dallas

If you happen to be heading to North Texas for the holidays, we've got some tips to make the journey as bright and gay as possible.

Driving the news: Our incredibly wise and attractive colleagues at Axios Dallas have whipped up a quick tip sheet.

They even wrote that line.

What to do: If you do nothing else, you must go to the Dallas Arboretum to see the annual Christmas displays.

"Holiday at the Arboretum" includes 12 ornate vignettes depicting the 12 days of Christmas and an elaborate Christmas village with drinks, snacks and various goodies for sale.

There's also a mansion on site that features art from a variety of other cultural holidays.

Buy tickets ahead of time. Prices range from $11 to $35.

Fake swans, fake swimming, real holiday magic. Photo courtesy of Cormac West

Other options: Grapevine, right between Dallas and Fort Worth, is the official Christmas Capital of Texas.

You can book seats on the North Pole Express, skate on the largest ice rink in Texas, or see the amazing frozen sculptures inside ICE! at the Gaylord Texan. (This year's story is "The Polar Express.")

Downtown Grapevine is also a nice place for a Rockwell-esque stroll.

Where to stay: Stay at the Gaylord or Hotel Vin, which is right next to the train stop. Both are all decked out for the holidays.

Yes, but: If you'd rather see some amazing light displays from the comfort of your car, try these neighborhoods.

If you'd rather sit back and drink while someone else drives, you can book limo or bus tours through Dallas' most opulent 'hood, Highland Park.

The bottom line: Whether you like your holidays with Dickensian decadence or you're just looking for some special experiences with the kids, North Texas has something great for you.