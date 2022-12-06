Houston bike wars ramp up in Third Ward

Construction on new bike lanes along Blodgett Street in Third Ward is already underway, but a Houston City Council member is holding up funds for nearby drainage improvements in an effort to slow down the bikeways project.

Catch up quick: Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis' office is funding $11.7 million of the $12.1 million needed for improvements to Blodgett, Tierwester, Rosewood and Sampson streets deep in the heart of Third Ward.

The precinct is fronting the full amount, but the city agreed to reimburse Ellis' office $378,000 for drainage improvements on Rosewood Street.

The construction is part of a $43 million interlocal agreement approved in 2018 by the city, county, Texas Southern University and University of Houston for transportation improvements to several of Third Ward's university corridors.

Driving the news: District D Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, who represents Third Ward, initially objected to a vote approving the reimbursement and then had it delayed indefinitely by proposing the agenda item be sent back to the mayor's office during last week's City Council meeting.

The rest of the council voted with Evans-Shabazz to send it back.

Details: The work includes transforming Blodgett Street between Scott and Ennis streets from a four-lane road to two lanes of traffic with protected bike paths on either side.

The drainage work on Rosewood Street is already complete, Ellis said, while the construction of the bike lanes is ongoing.

What they're saying: Evans-Shabazz said the community did not receive enough of a heads-up before the project moved forward. She also contended that adding bike lanes to Blodgett Street would create traffic issues for drivers.

"The purpose of having the item sent back for review was to get an opportunity and an audience with the commissioner to see if we can modify the plan," Evans-Shabazz told Axios. "Once you pay the bill, then nobody's going to listen to the concerns. The point of the matter was to stop the process."

The intrigue: Her office is hosting a community meeting on the Blodgett Street project at 6pm Thursday at Pilgrim Congregational United, where she expects representatives from Precinct 1 to attend.

The other side: "​​If the councilwoman wants to reimburse the county, I'd be more than happy to take the check," Ellis told Axios. "I fully expect the city to follow through on its commitments that are in writing, a legally binding agreement."

Plus, advocates say the bike lanes are necessary improvements to an otherwise car-centric street grid.

"This is a neighborhood with two universities, where 29% of households are car-free, yet the streets are designed solely for cars," BikeHouston executive director Joe Cutrufo said. "Luckily we have city and county leaders who understand the need to provide alternatives, so that Third Ward residents can get around safely, easily and affordably."

What's next: The west side of Blodgett Street from Ennis Street to the Wheeler Transit Center is also slated to get a set of bike lanes, although that project is wholly proposed by the city and is in planning phases.

What we're watching: It's up to Turner to decide when to bring the reimbursement agenda item before council members again.