Thousands gathered for the 2019 parade. Photo: Richard Carson/courtesy of the City of Houston

The H-E-B Thanksgiving Day parade is back after a two-year hiatus, with Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson as the grand marshal.

Driving the news: Rain and thunderstorms are likely tomorrow, but the City of Houston's special events office said the parade will go on, rain or shine, as long as it's safe.

Flashback: Last year's parade was canceled last minute due to lightning and inclement weather. And in 2020, the parade was not held because of COVID-19.

What's happening: The 73rd annual parade kicks off at 9am tomorrow downtown at Smith and Lamar streets, and thousands of spectators are expected to line the route.

There will be several street closures, starting at 6am, near the parade route. All streets are expected to reopen by 3pm.

The parade is free, but there are a limited number of seats available for $28.25 that must be purchased online.

Or you can watch on KHOU, which will livestream the event.

The 2022 parade route. Photo courtesy of the City of Houston

Details: Rapper and philanthropist 50 Cent, who recently moved to Houston, will lead the parade with Mayor Sylvester Turner and Peter Hotez, the 2021 grand marshal and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor.

The parade will travel through 20 city blocks and will feature elaborate floats, marching bands, 20 high-flying balloons and Astros mascot Orbit.

Rapper Bun B will have a special performance, as will the Apache Belles.

Of note: This parade is one of the oldest Thanksgiving Day parades in the country. It began in 1949 when Santa arrived at Union Station and rode his sleigh to the downtown Foley's department store.