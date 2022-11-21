Where to watch the World Cup in Houston

The FIFA World Cup kicked off this weekend in Qatar, but fans will have plenty of opportunities to watch the matches in style right here at home.

Driving the news: The Houston Dynamo are teaming up with Karbach Brewing in Spring Branch and Pitch 25 in East Downtown as the official watch-party destinations during the monthlong affair.

What's happening: The first match featuring the U.S. Men's National Team, against Wales, begins at 1pm today at both locations.

The USMNT is scheduled to play against England at 1pm Friday and Iran at 1pm on Nov. 29.

You can also catch Dynamo midfielder Héctor Herrera play for Mexico as the team takes on Poland at 10am Tuesday.

Mexico is back on the pitch against Argentina at 10am Saturday and again against Saudi Arabia at 10am Nov. 30.

Details: Karbach and Pitch 25 will also be airing a handful of other matches.

Belgium vs. Canada at 1pm Wednesday.

Costa Rica vs. Germany at 1pm Dec. 1.

Cameroon vs. Brazil at 1pm Dec. 2.

Also: The Dynamo will host a special Futbol Fiesta Mundial youth sports clinic beginning 10am Saturday at the Houston Sports Park at 12131 Kirby Dr.

What's next: Karbach and Pitch 25 will air follow-up matches if the USMNT advances.