Shasta VII debuts at Houston Zoo

Houston, we have a new mascot.

Driving the news: The University of Houston announced the arrival of Shasta VII, the latest iteration of the university's live mascot housed at the Houston Zoo.

Context: A pair of orphaned cougars were discovered by a rancher in Washington state in late October and were flown to Houston for care.

One was affectionately named Shasta VII, while the other, believed to be his brother, was named Louie.

The cougars are now about 8 weeks old and adorable.

Flashback: Shasta VI died in August after spending 10 years representing UH at the zoo.

Why it matters: The zoo's mission to protect wildlife continues with their care of Shasta VII and Louie.

Plus, each Shasta has a tradition of guarding graduating seniors' class rings – which can now be continued through Shasta VII, when he's old enough to tackle the challenge.

What they're saying: "Shasta VII has already shown himself to be the calm, protective leader of the duo as they get acclimated to their new home in private," UH posted on Instagram. "He often sleeps with a paw resting over Louie."