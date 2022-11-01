Houston will compost your pumpkins for free

Houston wants your pumpkin guts.

Driving the news: The city's Solid Waste Management Department will accept rotten jack-o'-lantern carcasses and other pumpkin remnants today through Friday.

Drop-off is from 8:30am to 6:30pm at the Building Materials Reuse Warehouse at 9003 N. Main St. in Independence Heights.

What they're saying: "Halloween pumpkins are festive and fun," City Council member Sallie Alcorn said in a press release. "But let's face it, when they're done, they're done. When the time comes to dispose of your pumpkins, don't throw them in the trash and add them to our landfills."

What's happening: The city will take your used pumpkins and turn them into "nutrient-rich compost," Alcorn said.

Be sure to remove any costumes or decorations from the pumpkins beforehand.

Flashback: Houston's composting pilot program diverted more than seven tons of organic waste last year.

Go deeper: Have other organic waste to dump? Check out these Houston composting companies: Moonshot Compost, Zero Waste Houston, Curb to Compost, Happy Earth Compost and Karma Pharma.