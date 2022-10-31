Headed to Philly? Here's your travel guide
For Houstonians trekking to Philly for the World Series this week, our Axios Philadelphia colleagues are here to help you navigate the city in the midst of "Red October."
Driving the news: Philadelphia is a sports town and rallies hard for its teams.
- Plus: We've been known to win converts to its teams from transplants to the city.
- The result: You'll be hard-pressed to find Philly bars that openly welcome opposing teams — especially when a World Series title is on the line.
Yes, but: You can still find a taste of home, Randy Rucker, chef of South Philly's popular River Twice and Houston-area native, tells Axios.
- Rucker says he still cooks with a Southern sensibility at his modern American restaurant and his food is "soulful and purposeful."
While you're in town, you can get an authentic taste of Tex-Mex at North by Texas, Rucker says.
- He also suggests trying Mike's BBQ, Taco Heart and Blue Corn.
- For non-Texan food, he also recommends Cafe Nhạn for Vietnamese food and Liberty Kitchen for hoagies.
The intrigue: Rucker says while he has learned to like the Phillies, he is an "Astros fan to the core" — but his house is divided on that point.
- "I am rooting for the Astros. My wife and her family are all die-hard Philly sports fans, so there is that," he says.
Rucker's tip: Proceed with caution in Philly if you're an Astros fan.
- "Philly fans are no joke and are extremely passionate about their teams," he said. "I'd say be proud and root for your team, but be respectful even if the home team isn't."
