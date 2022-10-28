Matt Lanza on loving both the Astros and Phillies

Matt Lanza seen here with his wife and father at a Phillies game. Photo courtesy of Matt Lanza

Space City Weather's Matt Lanza is torn.

A New Jersey native, he's not sure whether to support the Philadelphia Phillies or Houston Astros during this year's World Series.

Driving the news: We interviewed Lanza about what it's like to be a fan of both teams vying for the World Series title.

"It's a weird feeling," Lanza tells Axios. "When we moved here, it was when the Phillies were coming off their peak and the Astros were at the bottom of their trough."

"I thought maybe there was a chance [the Phillies and the Astros] could meet one day in an important game or something, but I didn’t think it'd be the World Series," Lanza adds. "It's really awesome to have it come to fruition."

Lanza's prediction: "Personally, I'm rooting for seven games and a lot of fun. My heart is Phillies in seven, but my gut is Astros in six."

If you're a Phillies fan like Lanza, a small enclave of Philadelphians in the Bayou City will host a watch party at Little Woodrow's at 720 Shepherd Drive in the Heights.

The bottom line: Lanza has a message for Phillies fans.