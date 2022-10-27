Houston Pride Ride returns after cyclist is killed

Pride Bike Ride Houston stops at a red light in the Museum District. Photo: Jay R. Jordan/Axios

The weekly Pride Bike Ride Houston once again embarked on the streets of Montrose on Tuesday following a two-week hiatus.

The social bike ride was paused after Shane McKinney, a Houston cyclist and father, was killed by a hit-and-run driver during the Oct. 11 ride.

Why it matters: The ride is a cornerstone of Montrose culture, combining the neighborhood's LGBTQ+ pride with the Bayou City's devout and vibrant cycling community.

What they're saying: "You really have to be fierce and inspiring to get back on the road after what [happened]," organizer David Loredo told Axios.

"Nobody came out and said, 'This is a bad omen,'" Loredo said. "No, it was like, 'Get your ass back on the bike.' I love that."

Pride Bike Ride Houston pedals along Dunlavy Street over U.S. 59. Photo: Jay R. Jordan/Axios

Driving the news: Roughly 100 riders took to the streets, riding from Montrose to the Heights through the Museum District and downtown.

Loredo preaches safety on his rides and shared tips on how others can be safe on social rides.

"Always adhere to the laws of the road," Loredo said. "I know it's so difficult to do that in a social ride, but if everybody communicates and adheres to the rules of the road, I think that's number one."

"Protect yourself," Loredo added. "That not only means wearing a helmet, but [also] bike lights, having spare parts and, most of all, being predictable."

Of note: Police are still searching for the person who killed McKinney.

Houston police said the driver was behind the wheel of a Mercedes E- or C-Class sedan with out-of-state plates.

Get involved: If you'd like to join the ride, it takes off at 7:30pm every Tuesday from Eagle Houston.