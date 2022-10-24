Houston ranks fourth among metros for dog ownership
We sure do love pets in Houston — and the data proves it.
Why it matters: The high rates of dog and cat ownership among Houstonians reflect our love and appreciation for animals.
Driving the news: Data from the U.S. Census shows that among major metro areas, Houston has the fourth-highest percentage of households with dogs.
- About 952,400 households in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro reported having at least one dog in their home, representing 37% of the 2.6 million households in the region.
By the numbers: Of the households with pups, 544,900 have one, 277,300 have two and 73,700 have three.
- And about 56,600 households reported having four or more dogs. How do you feed all of them?
But what about cats? Only 16% of households in the region have cats, according to the data, still ranking us eighth among big metro areas.
The intrigue: 65,400 local households have small mammals as pets, 92,500 have fish, 54,500 have birds and 68,600 have reptiles, according to the data.
Get involved: Don't have a pet yet or looking to add more loving animals to your house? Houston's Bureau of Animal Regulation and Control (BARC) is always looking for prospective pet owners and foster homes.
- Every Wednesday, the shelter offers $20 discounted adoption fees.
💭 Jay's thought bubble: My girlfriend adopted our dog, Roxy, from BARC just before the pandemic started — and we couldn't be happier.
- Roxy spent several weeks at the shelter before she entered our lives, and we've all been better for it ever since.
🐕 Own a pet? Send us a pic and we might feature it in an upcoming newsletter!
- Bonus points if the pet is dressed up for Halloween.
