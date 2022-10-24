Houston ranks fourth among metros for dog ownership

Data: U.S. Census American Housing Survey; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

We sure do love pets in Houston — and the data proves it.

Why it matters: The high rates of dog and cat ownership among Houstonians reflect our love and appreciation for animals.

Driving the news: Data from the U.S. Census shows that among major metro areas, Houston has the fourth-highest percentage of households with dogs.

About 952,400 households in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro reported having at least one dog in their home, representing 37% of the 2.6 million households in the region.

By the numbers: Of the households with pups, 544,900 have one, 277,300 have two and 73,700 have three.

And about 56,600 households reported having four or more dogs. How do you feed all of them?

But what about cats? Only 16% of households in the region have cats, according to the data, still ranking us eighth among big metro areas.

The intrigue: 65,400 local households have small mammals as pets, 92,500 have fish, 54,500 have birds and 68,600 have reptiles, according to the data.

Get involved: Don't have a pet yet or looking to add more loving animals to your house? Houston's Bureau of Animal Regulation and Control (BARC) is always looking for prospective pet owners and foster homes.

Every Wednesday, the shelter offers $20 discounted adoption fees.

Jay and Roxy distracted by a squirrel. Photo: Jay R. Jordan/Axios

💭 Jay's thought bubble: My girlfriend adopted our dog, Roxy, from BARC just before the pandemic started — and we couldn't be happier.

Roxy spent several weeks at the shelter before she entered our lives, and we've all been better for it ever since.

