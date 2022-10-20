Trendy ear-piercing studio Studs opens in Rice Village
Trendy earrings brand Studs opened its first studio in Houston on Wednesday.
- The Rice Village location at 2567 Amherst St. is Studs' 15th location and its third studio in Texas.
Why it matters: The brand has made "earscaping" — the subtle art of decorating your ear with personalized piercings and earrings — a thing, while becoming a Gen Z favorite.
- Studs' other claim to fame is piercing with single-use needles instead of piercing guns. The company says, "Needles result in less tissue trauma, shorter healing time, and an overall more hygienic piercing procedure."
How it works: The Houston studio pierces Wednesday through Sunday. Appointments are recommended.
- Pricing: $35 for one piercing and $50 for two, plus the cost of jewelry, which ranges from $30 to over $100.
Our Axios colleague Sami Sparber visited Studs' Austin location earlier this year.
💭 Her thought bubble: Millennials had Claire's; Gen Z has Studs. And influencers have helped the playful brand gain a cult following.
- I'm part of the Claire's-to-Studs pipeline. I'd suggest their curated sets, which make it easy to get a perfectly styled stack.
Pro tip: I gifted my sister a piercing appointment for her birthday, and we both left the Austin studio with new earrings.
