Trendy ear-piercing studio Studs opens in Rice Village

Studs has an "earbar" decorated with its popular earring sets. Photo courtesy of Studs

Trendy earrings brand Studs opened its first studio in Houston on Wednesday.

The Rice Village location at 2567 Amherst St. is Studs' 15th location and its third studio in Texas.

Why it matters: The brand has made "earscaping" — the subtle art of decorating your ear with personalized piercings and earrings — a thing, while becoming a Gen Z favorite.

Studs' other claim to fame is piercing with single-use needles instead of piercing guns. The company says, "Needles result in less tissue trauma, shorter healing time, and an overall more hygienic piercing procedure."

How it works: The Houston studio pierces Wednesday through Sunday. Appointments are recommended.

Pricing: $35 for one piercing and $50 for two, plus the cost of jewelry, which ranges from $30 to over $100.

Our Axios colleague Sami Sparber visited Studs' Austin location earlier this year.

💭 Her thought bubble: Millennials had Claire's; Gen Z has Studs. And influencers have helped the playful brand gain a cult following.

I'm part of the Claire's-to-Studs pipeline. I'd suggest their curated sets, which make it easy to get a perfectly styled stack.

Pro tip: I gifted my sister a piercing appointment for her birthday, and we both left the Austin studio with new earrings.