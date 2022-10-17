Metro Houston will fix sign that points to Enron Field
The days of Enron Field are long gone, but a wayfinding marker in downtown Houston would have you believe otherwise.
Driving the news: I was on a bike ride along Austin Street last week when I spotted a Metropolitan Transit Authority guidepost denoting Enron Field was nearby.
Yes, but: Enron Field hasn't been in Houston's lexicon for nearly two decades.
- Sugar Land-based Minute Maid inked a 30-year deal in 2002 for naming rights to the Astros' new downtown ballpark after Enron Corp. went belly-up amid a financial scandal.
What they're saying: "We do have a team that works to update signage across our 1,300-square-mile service area as property names change due to a switch in corporate sponsorship or some other reason," Metro spokesperson Tracy Jackson tells Axios. "Apparently, we missed one."
- Jackson says the sign will soon be replaced with one pointing toward Minute Maid Park.
💭 My thought bubble: Jackson said old signs are often sent to be recycled, but I think this one should come home with me.
- Who wouldn't want a piece of Houston history hanging in their living room?
More Houston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.