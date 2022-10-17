Metro Houston will fix sign that points to Enron Field

The things you see on a bike ride. Photo: Jay R. Jordan/Axios

The days of Enron Field are long gone, but a wayfinding marker in downtown Houston would have you believe otherwise.

Driving the news: I was on a bike ride along Austin Street last week when I spotted a Metropolitan Transit Authority guidepost denoting Enron Field was nearby.

Yes, but: Enron Field hasn't been in Houston's lexicon for nearly two decades.

Sugar Land-based Minute Maid inked a 30-year deal in 2002 for naming rights to the Astros' new downtown ballpark after Enron Corp. went belly-up amid a financial scandal.

What they're saying: "We do have a team that works to update signage across our 1,300-square-mile service area as property names change due to a switch in corporate sponsorship or some other reason," Metro spokesperson Tracy Jackson tells Axios. "Apparently, we missed one."

Jackson says the sign will soon be replaced with one pointing toward Minute Maid Park.

💭 My thought bubble: Jackson said old signs are often sent to be recycled, but I think this one should come home with me.