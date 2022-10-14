Plenty of activities to check out in Houston this weekend.

🎨 Check out the new "Big Art. Bigger Change." murals in downtown.

The art festival runs from 11am-4pm Saturday and has a guided tour, live music, art vendors and a beer garden.

🥾 Hike through Lake Houston Wilderness Park on Saturday and learn about the importance of native plants.

The informative walk starts at 10am.

🌊 Volunteer and camp overnight on the beach at Galveston Island to clean up the park and pavilion with the Get Outside Alliance.

The event runs from 8am Saturday to noon Sunday.

🐶 See dogs dressed up in costumes at Barktoberfest tomorrow at Powder Keg.

The event is free, and it's $20 to enter the costume contest.

🍺 Drink up at King's Bierhaus 10th annual Oktoberfest.

The festival starts at 3pm Friday and runs through Sunday.

Tickets start at $18.

🍿 Watch a Halloween movie in the park.

"Hotel Transylvania" is screening at Levy Park at 7:30pm Friday.

"Hocus Pocus" is playing at McClendon Park at 6pm Friday.

📸 View the new "Gordon Parks: Stokely Carmichael and Black Power" exhibition at the MFAH.

The exhibit, included with general admission, opens on Sunday.

🚛 Get up close and personal with trucks Saturday at Shady Oak Primary School.