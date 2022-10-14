Weekender Guide, Oct. 14-16
Plenty of activities to check out in Houston this weekend.
🎨 Check out the new "Big Art. Bigger Change." murals in downtown.
- The art festival runs from 11am-4pm Saturday and has a guided tour, live music, art vendors and a beer garden.
🥾 Hike through Lake Houston Wilderness Park on Saturday and learn about the importance of native plants.
- The informative walk starts at 10am.
🌊 Volunteer and camp overnight on the beach at Galveston Island to clean up the park and pavilion with the Get Outside Alliance.
- The event runs from 8am Saturday to noon Sunday.
🐶 See dogs dressed up in costumes at Barktoberfest tomorrow at Powder Keg.
- The event is free, and it's $20 to enter the costume contest.
🍺 Drink up at King's Bierhaus 10th annual Oktoberfest.
- The festival starts at 3pm Friday and runs through Sunday.
- Tickets start at $18.
🍿 Watch a Halloween movie in the park.
- "Hotel Transylvania" is screening at Levy Park at 7:30pm Friday.
- "Hocus Pocus" is playing at McClendon Park at 6pm Friday.
📸 View the new "Gordon Parks: Stokely Carmichael and Black Power" exhibition at the MFAH.
- The exhibit, included with general admission, opens on Sunday.
🚛 Get up close and personal with trucks Saturday at Shady Oak Primary School.
- Walk inside or admire various vehicles including a dump truck, ambulance and an army boat starting at 9am.
