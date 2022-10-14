51 mins ago - Things to Do

Weekender Guide, Oct. 14-16

Shafaq Patel
Plenty of activities to check out in Houston this weekend.

🎨 Check out the new "Big Art. Bigger Change." murals in downtown.

  • The art festival runs from 11am-4pm Saturday and has a guided tour, live music, art vendors and a beer garden.

🥾 Hike through Lake Houston Wilderness Park on Saturday and learn about the importance of native plants.

🌊 Volunteer and camp overnight on the beach at Galveston Island to clean up the park and pavilion with the Get Outside Alliance.

  • The event runs from 8am Saturday to noon Sunday.

🐶 See dogs dressed up in costumes at Barktoberfest tomorrow at Powder Keg.

  • The event is free, and it's $20 to enter the costume contest.

🍺 Drink up at King's Bierhaus 10th annual Oktoberfest.

  • The festival starts at 3pm Friday and runs through Sunday.
  • Tickets start at $18.

🍿 Watch a Halloween movie in the park.

📸 View the new "Gordon Parks: Stokely Carmichael and Black Power" exhibition at the MFAH.

  • The exhibit, included with general admission, opens on Sunday.

🚛 Get up close and personal with trucks Saturday at Shady Oak Primary School.

