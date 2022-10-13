You can cut the line at 713 Music Hall, but it'll cost $30
👋 Shafaq here! I went to Lil Nas X's concert earlier this week at the 713 Music Hall — my first time at the relatively new venue.
Driving the news: People waited more than 30 minutes in a line that wrapped around POST Houston and the music hall to get through a single entrance. As concertgoers waited, 713 Music Hall employees tried to convince people to buy $30 skip-the-line passes.
Why it matters: This is peak capitalism. Unlike Toyota Center and NRG Stadium, 713 has only one entrance. Instead of addressing the design flaw, they're making money off of it.
- It's too business savvy for me to even be that mad.
💭 My thought bubble: My ticket was $50, including the service fees. I was not about to pay more than half of my ticket cost to skip a line, then wait over an hour for Lil Nas X to perform.
- Plus: $30 is outrageous. For comparison, fast-pass tickets at Disney cost about $25 — and that's for unlimited lines.
Yes, but: Some people are not as cheap as me. I saw at least four people buy the skip-the-line pass. But more than a hundred people walked by the employees and stayed in line, accepting it's part of the concert experience.
Of note: No one asked, but the concert was amazing. Lil Nas X is a creative genius.
