You can cut the line at 713 Music Hall, but it'll cost $30

👋 Shafaq here! I went to Lil Nas X's concert earlier this week at the 713 Music Hall — my first time at the relatively new venue.

Driving the news: People waited more than 30 minutes in a line that wrapped around POST Houston and the music hall to get through a single entrance. As concertgoers waited, 713 Music Hall employees tried to convince people to buy $30 skip-the-line passes.

Why it matters: This is peak capitalism. Unlike Toyota Center and NRG Stadium, 713 has only one entrance. Instead of addressing the design flaw, they're making money off of it.

It's too business savvy for me to even be that mad.

💭 My thought bubble: My ticket was $50, including the service fees. I was not about to pay more than half of my ticket cost to skip a line, then wait over an hour for Lil Nas X to perform.

Plus: $30 is outrageous. For comparison, fast-pass tickets at Disney cost about $25 — and that's for unlimited lines.

Yes, but: Some people are not as cheap as me. I saw at least four people buy the skip-the-line pass. But more than a hundred people walked by the employees and stayed in line, accepting it's part of the concert experience.

Of note: No one asked, but the concert was amazing. Lil Nas X is a creative genius.