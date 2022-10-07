50 mins ago - Things to Do

Things to do in Houston, Oct. 7-9

Shafaq Patel
Illustration of an animated neutral emoji changing into a smiling-with-sunglasses emoji.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🥙 Eat, shop and enjoy performances at the Original Greek Festival at Montrose's Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

  • The festival is 11am–10:30pm today and tomorrow.

🎨 Check out artwork at the Bayou City Art Festival.

  • The event runs 10am–6pm Saturday and Sunday along Allen Parkway between Sabine and Bagby streets.
  • Tickets start at $18, with special VIP options available. Tickets for kids ages 6–12 are $5.

🎶 Enjoy a day celebrating Black culture at the Black Heritage Fest in Emancipation Park this weekend.

  • The two-day festival features performances from Eric Benét and Elle Varner.
  • The event runs from 4-10pm tomorrow and Sunday.

🎇 Celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, on Sunday in Sugar Land Town Square.

📚 Commemorate the Fort Bend County Library's 75th anniversary tomorrow at the George Memorial Library in Richmond.

  • Special events and activities run from 10am–3pm.

🍺 Enjoy Oktoberfest at Karbach Brewing's Karbachtoberfest.

  • The third and final weekend of festivities today through Sunday includes performances from Hayes Carll and the Live Oompah Band, plus wiener dog races.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more