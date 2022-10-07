50 mins ago - Things to Do
Things to do in Houston, Oct. 7-9
🥙 Eat, shop and enjoy performances at the Original Greek Festival at Montrose's Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
- The festival is 11am–10:30pm today and tomorrow.
🎨 Check out artwork at the Bayou City Art Festival.
- The event runs 10am–6pm Saturday and Sunday along Allen Parkway between Sabine and Bagby streets.
- Tickets start at $18, with special VIP options available. Tickets for kids ages 6–12 are $5.
🎶 Enjoy a day celebrating Black culture at the Black Heritage Fest in Emancipation Park this weekend.
- The two-day festival features performances from Eric Benét and Elle Varner.
- The event runs from 4-10pm tomorrow and Sunday.
🎇 Celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, on Sunday in Sugar Land Town Square.
- A jampacked schedule of performances runs from 4pm–8pm.
- Ashirwad A Blessing is planning to donate 1,000 home-cooked meals for the unhoused. To participate, here's more information.
📚 Commemorate the Fort Bend County Library's 75th anniversary tomorrow at the George Memorial Library in Richmond.
- Special events and activities run from 10am–3pm.
🍺 Enjoy Oktoberfest at Karbach Brewing's Karbachtoberfest.
- The third and final weekend of festivities today through Sunday includes performances from Hayes Carll and the Live Oompah Band, plus wiener dog races.
