Things to do in Houston, Oct. 7-9

🥙 Eat, shop and enjoy performances at the Original Greek Festival at Montrose's Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

The festival is 11am–10:30pm today and tomorrow.

🎨 Check out artwork at the Bayou City Art Festival.

The event runs 10am–6pm Saturday and Sunday along Allen Parkway between Sabine and Bagby streets.

Tickets start at $18, with special VIP options available. Tickets for kids ages 6–12 are $5.

🎶 Enjoy a day celebrating Black culture at the Black Heritage Fest in Emancipation Park this weekend.

The two-day festival features performances from Eric Benét and Elle Varner.

The event runs from 4-10pm tomorrow and Sunday.

🎇 Celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, on Sunday in Sugar Land Town Square.

A jampacked schedule of performances runs from 4pm–8pm.

Ashirwad A Blessing is planning to donate 1,000 home-cooked meals for the unhoused. To participate, here's more information.

📚 Commemorate the Fort Bend County Library's 75th anniversary tomorrow at the George Memorial Library in Richmond.

Special events and activities run from 10am–3pm.

🍺 Enjoy Oktoberfest at Karbach Brewing's Karbachtoberfest.