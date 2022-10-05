1 hour ago - Real Estate

Houston's new apartment construction soars

Shafaq Patel
Houston leads the nation in new apartments built in the first half of this year.

Why it matters: The city needs more housing — particularly affordable housing. A new supply of units could eventually bring down rental prices, which have recently soared alongside housing prices, making it harder for people to find an affordable place to live, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.

What's happening: About 17,800 new apartments are expected to be completed in Houston this year, according to RentCafe.

Zoom out: New apartment construction in the last two years is at a 50-year high nationwide, per RentCafe.

Reality check: Despite apartment developers picking up the pace, rental prices still appear to be skyrocketing across the country.

Go deeper: Why rents are soaring pretty much everywhere in the U.S.

