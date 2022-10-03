Craft beer production rises in Texas after dip in 2020

Data: Brewers Association; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

Texas craft breweries rebounded in 2021, a promising sign after the pandemic crippled the industry.

The state of beer: Of the state's 10 largest breweries, seven increased production in 2021 compared to the previous year, according to an Axios analysis of data from the Brewers Association.

Pinthouse Brewing was the state's fastest-growing craft brewery with a 92% increase in sales.

Just one Texas brewery — Spoetzl Brewery — saw a year-over-year decline in production, but the Shiner-based brewery continues to see the highest sales in the state with more than 500,000 barrels in sales last year.

The state also saw 12 breweries close and 45 open, the data shows.

The big picture: The country's craft beer industry grew 8% in 2021, while the overall market moved up 1%. Texas placed two breweries among the nation's 50 largest.

Yes, but: Of the state's top 10 spots based on number of barrels sold, six breweries have yet to reach or surpass their 2019 sales.

Between the lines: The annual data — published for Brewers Association members in the New Brewer journal — is the most comprehensive breakdown of the state's craft beer industry.

Of note: Not all Texas craft brewers are represented in the rankings because some do not submit sales and production data to the Colorado-based Brewers Association, the industry trade group.

Our analysis looked at sales from breweries, brewpubs and taprooms, but excluded contract brewers.

Also excluded were local breweries that didn't meet the definition of independent.

What's next: The association's chief economist, Bart Watson, who compiled the data, told Axios' John Frank that 2022 is producing mixed results and projected growth is near 4%-5%.