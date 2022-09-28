Harris County's two Republican commissioners were again a no-show yesterday for a key budget vote.

Why it matters: Harris County Commissioners Court needs four of five members present to approve the upcoming year's tax rate and accompanying budget, which starts Oct. 1.

Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey also skipped the Sept. 13 meeting in protest of the proposed budget and what they say is a lack of funding for law enforcement.

Yes, but: The proposal sought by the three Democrats on the court would have increased the county's more than $2 billion annual budget by $108 million for several key county departments, including $16.6 million for the sheriff's office, $23.6 million for the jail and $5.3 million for the district attorney's office, the Houston Chronicle reported.

State of play: The county was forced to — at least temporarily — adopt a flat budget for fiscal year 2023 because of Cagle's and Ramsey's absences.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said this could lead to a reduction of cadets needed to fill vacancies in his office, Community Impact reported.

Threat level: The Democrats on the court consulted with the county attorney's office yesterday to discuss legal options to compel the Republican commissioners to attend.

What they're saying: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo previously criticized the Republican commissioners' move as a "campaign ad."

"Our hospital system will operate at a $45 million deficit," Hidalgo said. "A cadet class will be at risk."

The other side: Ramsey and Cagle said their absences would save taxpayers money.

Between the lines: The stunt could have implications in November, as Hidalgo, Cagle and Democratic Commissioner Adrian Garcia are all seeking re-election.

What we're watching: Democrats still have until the end of October to adopt their preferred tax rate and budget — but only if Cagle and Ramsey show.