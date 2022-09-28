GOP holds up Harris County budget
Harris County's two Republican commissioners were again a no-show yesterday for a key budget vote.
Why it matters: Harris County Commissioners Court needs four of five members present to approve the upcoming year's tax rate and accompanying budget, which starts Oct. 1.
- Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey also skipped the Sept. 13 meeting in protest of the proposed budget and what they say is a lack of funding for law enforcement.
Yes, but: The proposal sought by the three Democrats on the court would have increased the county's more than $2 billion annual budget by $108 million for several key county departments, including $16.6 million for the sheriff's office, $23.6 million for the jail and $5.3 million for the district attorney's office, the Houston Chronicle reported.
State of play: The county was forced to — at least temporarily — adopt a flat budget for fiscal year 2023 because of Cagle's and Ramsey's absences.
- Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said this could lead to a reduction of cadets needed to fill vacancies in his office, Community Impact reported.
Threat level: The Democrats on the court consulted with the county attorney's office yesterday to discuss legal options to compel the Republican commissioners to attend.
What they're saying: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo previously criticized the Republican commissioners' move as a "campaign ad."
- "Our hospital system will operate at a $45 million deficit," Hidalgo said. "A cadet class will be at risk."
The other side: Ramsey and Cagle said their absences would save taxpayers money.
Between the lines: The stunt could have implications in November, as Hidalgo, Cagle and Democratic Commissioner Adrian Garcia are all seeking re-election.
What we're watching: Democrats still have until the end of October to adopt their preferred tax rate and budget — but only if Cagle and Ramsey show.
