10 festivities to celebrate fall in Houston

Houston doesn't experience consistent, crisp sweater weather or autumnal foliage. But you can still celebrate the season!

Here is a list of some of the best fall activities and festivals.

What: Pick your own pumpkins and flowers. Plus, a corn and hay maze, a pig race and other kid-friendly activities.

When: Oct. 1–Nov. 6.

Where: P-6 Farms.

What: Costumes are encouraged at this month-long event that sees the Houston Zoo decked with pumpkins. Zoo Boo After Hours will feature themed lights.

When: Oct. 1–31.

Where: Houston Zoo.

What: Get a taste of authentic Greek food, wine and beer. Plus, a cathedral tour, games and shops with Greek art.

When: Oct. 6–8.

Where: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

What: The annual rice harvest festivities include live music, a carnival with a Ferris wheel, food trucks and a beer garden.

When: Oct. 7–9.

Where: Downtown Historic Katy.

What: It's the nation's largest Renaissance theme park, featuring performances and people dressed up like they're in the 17th century.

When: Weekends from Oct. 8–Nov. 27.

Where: Todd Mission.

What: Activities include interactive trick-or-treat nature trail, pumpkin patch and Halloween market.

When: Oct. 15.

Where: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center.

What: There will be a pumpkin patch for family photos, festival games and fall-themed food.

When: Oct. 15.

Where: Nature Discovery Center.

What: Enjoy German live entertainment, food, and, of course, beer.

When: Oct. 21–22.

Where: First Lutheran Church of Galveston.

What: The festival will offer dance and musical performances, a screening of Disney's "Coco" and art activities. Visitors are invited to place images of their loved ones on the community altar.

When: Oct. 30.

Where: Discovery Green.

What: Celebrate the festival of lights by enjoying a concert with classical dances, fireworks and street food. Activities include mehndi tattoos, photo booths and a parade of rickshaws.

When: Nov. 5.

Where: The Fountains on the Lake.