10 festivities to celebrate fall in Houston
Houston doesn't experience consistent, crisp sweater weather or autumnal foliage. But you can still celebrate the season!
Here is a list of some of the best fall activities and festivals.
Montgomery Corn Maze
What: Pick your own pumpkins and flowers. Plus, a corn and hay maze, a pig race and other kid-friendly activities.
When: Oct. 1–Nov. 6.
Where: P-6 Farms.
Zoo Boo
What: Costumes are encouraged at this month-long event that sees the Houston Zoo decked with pumpkins. Zoo Boo After Hours will feature themed lights.
When: Oct. 1–31.
Where: Houston Zoo.
Greek Festival
What: Get a taste of authentic Greek food, wine and beer. Plus, a cathedral tour, games and shops with Greek art.
When: Oct. 6–8.
Where: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
Katy Rice Festival
What: The annual rice harvest festivities include live music, a carnival with a Ferris wheel, food trucks and a beer garden.
When: Oct. 7–9.
Where: Downtown Historic Katy.
Texas Renaissance Festival
What: It's the nation's largest Renaissance theme park, featuring performances and people dressed up like they're in the 17th century.
When: Weekends from Oct. 8–Nov. 27.
Where: Todd Mission.
ArBOOretum
What: Activities include interactive trick-or-treat nature trail, pumpkin patch and Halloween market.
When: Oct. 15.
Where: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center.
Pumpkin Patch Fall Festival
What: There will be a pumpkin patch for family photos, festival games and fall-themed food.
When: Oct. 15.
Where: Nature Discovery Center.
Galveston Oktoberfest
What: Enjoy German live entertainment, food, and, of course, beer.
When: Oct. 21–22.
Where: First Lutheran Church of Galveston.
Día de los Muertos festival
What: The festival will offer dance and musical performances, a screening of Disney's "Coco" and art activities. Visitors are invited to place images of their loved ones on the community altar.
When: Oct. 30.
Where: Discovery Green.
Diwali Mela
What: Celebrate the festival of lights by enjoying a concert with classical dances, fireworks and street food. Activities include mehndi tattoos, photo booths and a parade of rickshaws.
When: Nov. 5.
Where: The Fountains on the Lake.
