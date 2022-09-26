Draw your perception of Houston

Have you ever quibbled with friends over where one neighborhood ends and another begins? Think you know Houston better than other Axios readers? Now you can prove it.

Our visual storytelling team came up with a game in which you can draw what you think are the boundaries for your local neighborhoods and compare your answers to those of other Axios readers.

How it works: Follow this link to the game on our website and select your city, then hit play!

You'll get some instructions, and then play through, drawing five neighborhoods.

If you're not familiar with a neighborhood, you can skip it, and we'll choose a different one for you to draw.

At the end you can compare your answers to the average of other Axios readers to see how similar or different your guesses were.

Don't forget: You can download images of your results to share them with friends and on social media, letting people know where you think your neighborhoods are.