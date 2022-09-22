2 hours ago - News
Texas is seeing a rise in deadly car crashes
The number of deadly wrecks across Texas continues to rise, according to preliminary data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Threat level: The state recorded 1,014 traffic deaths from January 2021 to March 2021. During the same time period this year, 1,063 people died in traffic crashes — a 4.8% increase.
Yes, but: Harris County appears to have fewer deaths so far this year, according to data from the Texas Department of Transportation.
- In Harris County, 335 roadway fatalities occurred in the first eight months of 2022.
- That's slightly lower than the 360 deaths in the same period in 2021.
The bottom line: Please drive safe, folks.
