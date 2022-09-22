Texas is seeing a rise in deadly car crashes

Chart: Axios Visuals; Data: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

The number of deadly wrecks across Texas continues to rise, according to preliminary data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Threat level: The state recorded 1,014 traffic deaths from January 2021 to March 2021. During the same time period this year, 1,063 people died in traffic crashes — a 4.8% increase.

Yes, but: Harris County appears to have fewer deaths so far this year, according to data from the Texas Department of Transportation.

In Harris County, 335 roadway fatalities occurred in the first eight months of 2022.

That's slightly lower than the 360 deaths in the same period in 2021.

The bottom line: Please drive safe, folks.